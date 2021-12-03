 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Resist the buyout

Well, well, it appears that Alden Global Capital wants to do to Lee Enterprises what Lee Enterprises did to the Missoula Independent — kill it off and scrap it out. Welcome to the chop shop of American journalism.

The Missoulian's recent article about the Lee Enterprises newspapers being sought by Alden must alarm newspaper readers across Montana. The current (November) issue of The Atlantic has a cover article entitled "Who Killed America's Newspapers?" The culprit is Alden Global Capital. Among their victims are The Boston Globe and The Chicago Tribune. If they succeed in buying most of Montana's largest dailies, they'll kill them too.

Alden is the cynical spearhead of capitalism gone amok. Their only aim is the quickest, largest profit possible. Their method is that of a vampire — suck out the life blood and walk away from the empty carcass.

I hope Lee Enterprises can resist the offer. We need a robust Missoulian. I'm not optimistic.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

 

