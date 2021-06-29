Letter to the editor: Resolution strips Hamilton of art

This letter is about the resolution adopted at the recent Hamilton City Council meeting. On the agenda was a policy provided by the city planner defining clear guidelines for public art projects on the pavement.

City council did not return to discussion of this policy as planned. Instead, without indication on the agenda, city council hastily adopted a resolution that does not allow any painting on public right-of-way pavement other than standard traffic control devices.

The totalitarian resolution essentially strips Hamilton of all present and future art. Flaws in the poorly conceived resolution were highlighted by the community during the public comment session. The resulting amendment was not presented clearly to the public or the city council. Nevertheless, the meeting ended with a rushed vote.

A clear “cause-and-effect” relationship is evident between the inflammatory, threatening public comments and the speedy acceptance of the resolution. This sets a dangerous precedent suggesting that the city council is susceptible to intimidation and undue influence. Expedient measures rarely result in impactful solutions.

For the long-term good of our community, we urge that the Hamilton City Council repeal the resolution in favor of the policy proposed by the city planner.