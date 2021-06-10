Letter to the editor: Resources for victims of domestic abuse

Hello, my name is Gwen Clark and I am a senior at Sentinel High School. What I would like to address is the ongoing problem of domestic abuse across Montana: 37.2% of Montana women and 34.6% of Montana men experience intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence or stalking in their lifetime.

This is a growing issue everywhere and could be helped by not only educating the community on the severity and warning signs of domestic abuse, but also making sure that those victims know that they have resources available for them.

The Montana Department of Justice Reported in 2019 that law enforcement responded to more than 4,000 cases of domestic violence across the state. Every 2.5 hours in Montana someone is beaten, abused or strangled in a domestic case, and this is just what is reported; it is known to be an under-reported crime.

If you know of someone or you are experiencing abuse in a relationship, your home, or just everyday life, here is the most used resource that may be able to help you, your loved one or your friend: The YWCA Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 1-800-483-7858 or (406) 542-1944 or visit www.ywcamissoula.org.

Gwen Clark,

Missoula

