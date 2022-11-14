Letter to the editor: Respect lives of all

I am shocked and dumbfounded to learn that anyone seriously believes it is okay to kill babies who are born alive. I am also profoundly disappointed to learn that Montana voters not only do not recognize the scientific fact that life begins at conception, but also are willing to kill babies who are born alive. As a new Montana resident, and as a parent and grandparent, I am extremely discouraged to know that Montana residents do not respect the lives of preborn individuals. I implore Montana voters to consider the facts and respect the lives of all individuals, born and preborn.