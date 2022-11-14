 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Respect lives of all

  • 0

I am shocked and dumbfounded to learn that anyone seriously believes it is okay to kill babies who are born alive. I am also profoundly disappointed to learn that Montana voters not only do not recognize the scientific fact that life begins at conception, but also are willing to kill babies who are born alive. As a new Montana resident, and as a parent and grandparent, I am extremely discouraged to know that Montana residents do not respect the lives of preborn individuals. I implore Montana voters to consider the facts and respect the lives of all individuals, born and preborn.

Mary Newman,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News