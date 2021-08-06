Letter to the editor: Respect process, hold the applause

I applaud all of the people who came to give public comments at a recent Missoula County Public School District COVID task force meeting. What I don’t applaud is the applause.

Everyone who came together for the meeting was there to participate in something great: a public meeting where ideas are exchanged. We all respected this process enough to show up and be involved in it. The committee members (I am one of them) voluntarily serve the community. They each respect the process and know that the system of public meetings the district has set up offers a voice to everyone. What a wonderful thing.

Everyone’s voice is important and obeying the few rules laid out at the beginning of the meeting demonstrates respect for the process, and the participants. The rules are created to foster respect and openness, so everyone can be heard without judgement. Applauding during the meeting was disrespectful to the process, insulting to all who were there, and childish.

Attending public meetings demonstrates how much we believe in the processes and institutions we have. Whether or not decisions go our way, we all understand how important it is for everyone to be respected and heard.

Bruce Tribbensee,

Missoula

