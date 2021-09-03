Letter to the editor: Respect right to remain healthy

Gov. Greg Gianforte and the people of Stand Up Montana, sit down and listen to the experts in science and health who tell us masking does make a difference in fighting the spread of airborne diseases. Insisting otherwise is dangerous to the people of Montana.

We have scientific evidence proving viral aerosols don’t travel far if the infected person wears a mask. We have scientific proof uninfected people are further protected by wearing masks. If infected and uninfected people both wear masks, there is very little transfer of the virus.

Those who like anecdotal evidence, consider the teacher who infected 26 students, and all in the front row, when she removed her mask to read to them. Consider the incredible decline in colds and flu cases while the world was masked.

As for your “freedoms,” a free society requires respect for yourself as well as for those around you. Respect everyone’s right to remain healthy and alive.

Quit playing games with the health/lives of students, teachers, and other school personnel. If your children don’t like wearing masks, keep them home and use the virtual mode of education.

In short, would you prefer your children wear masks now, or respirators later?