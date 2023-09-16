We go into the grizzly's backyard, and we shoot him when he attacks us, whether he is "aggressive" or "defensive." We justify our violence whether we are a spectator-tourist, a trophy-collecting hunter, or a backcountry-voyeur.

If we strip away the distortions of humanism, this would be like justifying human trespassing, and the resulting murder of the homeowner who confronts us when we enter their home. If we substitute in a new axiom of ontological parity, we'd need a lot more justification to harm a grizzly than we do now.

Why wouldn't we promulgate a law requiring bear spray as a first response instead of allowing immediate use of a rifle? Jail time if we improperly stow food items at our house in bear country? That hikers who go into a wild place take the risk of a bear attack, and therefore do not have the legal right to kill them?

Let’s start looking at the intrinsic, moral right of the bear to co-existence. It is a value question. We can either continue our colonialist, ecosystem-destructive way in the world or we can respect other life forms who have an equal right to be here.

Prof. Kevin Boileau, PhD,

Missoula