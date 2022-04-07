Letter to the editor: Respond to the call

I applaud Dorothy Bradley and Bob Brown for their bipartisan op-ed (March 30). I appreciate their leadership and sense of urgency in calling for public policy to address climate change! I have found myself “waiting” for the latest crisis to pass before Washington leaders take action. As the authors point out, this is no longer acceptable – we must find a way to multi-task. The good news? A federal solution, carbon pricing/cashback legislation, has already been introduced in the House. By putting a fee on fossil fuels at the source, emissions will be reduced, consumers will opt for lower carbon energy ways to live, and industry will naturally want to compete by inventing and investing in lower cost, lower carbon technologies. This legislation also comes with a monthly cashback payment – the government does not keep any of the fees, but rather sends you a check to aid in the transition to clean energy. The genius of this approach is that the less carbon you use, the more of that money you get to keep for other needs. Respond to the call in this Op-Ed! “Become well-informed, speak out, go to the mat to support committed leaders.” Go to citizensclimatelobby.org to start. Go today.