Letter to the editor: Restore bison to benefit everyone

Federal law directs the Fish and Wildlife Service to collaborate "to the extent practicable" with states to "timely and effectively" achieve refuge goals for wildlife management. Restoration of bison is necessary to achieve goals of the Charles M. Russell Refuge, of the federal refuge mission, and of the Department of Interior Bison Conservation Initiative.

Montana has long prevented restoring bison on the CMR. Now, our legislature and governor destroyed any hope of CMR bison for the foreseeable future. In such cases, courts ruled that a federal agency may proceed to achieve Congress-mandated national goals for federal land without a state's blessing.

With backing from the National Wildlife Federation, Native American Tribes have proposed to establish bison mostly under Tribal management on the CMR. Few members of NWF are aware of this detailed proposal, describing an intensity of management not appropriate for the refuge wildlife and focusing on benefits for Tribal members.

Congress mandates that refuges maintain biological diversity and integrity and prioritize recreational benefits for the general American public. The Tribal/NWF proposal threatens both these mandates. CMR should restore public-trust bison on the refuge with advice, not control, from the Tribes — to benefit all Americans, including Native Americans.