I submit to Mr. Bob Rich (letters, Missoulian, Wednesday, May 4) that Monica Tranel herself comes across as “ethically challenged” when she appears in her TV ad and calls a fellow candidate for the Congressional District position a “snake.” Maybe she should talk about what she would do for her fellow Montanans should she actually get elected. “Snake” indeed. We need to restore respectful language in politics. Shame on you, Monica.