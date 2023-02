If the Republicans want to do something to address the national debt, they can restore the 90% tax rates the wealthy paid under Eisenhower, as compared to the 3.4% they currently pay. How much do you pay? I bet it’s about four times that much. So now, to get funds to run the government, we have to borrow money from the wealthy, and then pay them interest on those loans, otherwise known as bonds. Nice work, if you can get it.