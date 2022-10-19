Letter to the editor: Retain current justices Beal and Holloway

Maybe it’s inevitable: if you're exposed to a virus and have no immunity, you can get the bug. I’m not referring to COVID. I refer to a candidate for public office who, exposed to the disturbing practice at state and national levels, uses deception and misinformation to campaign, apparently lacking immunity to the siren song of sensationalism. A candidate for a judicial position should certainly possess the integrity to adhere to fact without spin or distortion.

Missoula voters need to maintain the integrity of their Justice Court. Please vote to retain current Justices of the Peace, Alex Beal and Landee Holloway for Departments 1 and 2 of Missoula County Justice Court. These justices have demonstrated an uncommon commitment to cooperation and collaboration, and the ability to manage this high volume court to effectively use limited human and financial resources. Working together they moved past a history in Justice Court often fraught with staff and court administration issues that detracted from the decorum and efficiency of the court. I was privileged to work over 30 years with Justice Court from the Human Resources Office. I hope hard work, integrity and demonstrated accomplishment will be rewarded by Missoula County voters.