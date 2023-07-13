The cleaning up and revitalization of Missoula’s downtown alleys have greatly enhanced the overall atmosphere and attractiveness of the city.

The addition of paving, decorative outdoor lighting, murals, and decorations has transformed previously neglected areas into vibrant and inviting spaces.

Improving the infrastructure and aesthetics of alleys offered several benefits. It creates safer and more accessible pathways for pedestrians, making it easier for people to navigate the downtown area.

Additional lit alleys contribute to a sense of security and can encourage people to explore and utilize these spaces, even during evening hours.

The introduction of murals and decorations adds artistic and cultural elements to the urban environment.

The murals showcase local talent, tell stories, or simply add visual interest to the area, while contributing to a sense of identity and pride within the community.

The revitalization of alleys has had a positive economic impact.

With the previously underutilized spaces transformed into attractive and appealing areas, businesses and restaurants choose to utilize these spaces for outdoor seating, pop-up shops, or other events.

Has increased foot traffic, supported local businesses, and contribute to the overall economic vitality of the Missoula downtown area.

James Kappel,

Missoula