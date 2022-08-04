Letter to the editor: Rewarding bad behavior

I was just about to get into my car, today, when I saw a drunk man staggering towards me. I heard “Nice car — blah, blah blah, can you give me...and when I ignored the man I received an ear full of foul language. I am tired of it. Aren’t you? And it will only get worse with our current leadership. Evidently our wonderful City/County leaders are not. When you reward bad behavior — guess what — you get more BAD behavior. We do not have a homeless problem. We have a drug, alcohol, and mental health CRISIS. The solution is not building more housing units. Address the real problem and build more treatment centers and jails if needed. Instead of telling everyone that Missoula provides free housing and food — tell everyone that we do not accept vagrants in our town. For the City/County leaders — one question? How many housing units will be enough? If you build it they will come.