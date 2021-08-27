 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Rewild the Rattlesnake Wilderness
Letter to the editor: Rewild the Rattlesnake Wilderness

Thanks to Rob Chaney for writing about some of the history and current conditions in the Rattlesnake Wilderness (Missoulian, Damned if you do, damned if you don’t, August 22, 2021). I’ve backpacked in the wilderness and observed the dilapidated state of many of the dams. I fully support decommissioning all 10 of the dams that the city of Missoula owns.

The cost of repairing and then maintaining any of the dams in the Rattlesnake will be exorbitant compared to the cost of decommissioning and restoring the natural wetlands. As Chaney highlights, restoring McKinley Lake will cost a fraction of what it will entail to rebuild the dam. Restoring the other nine natural lakes would be fiscally prudent, too.

Restored wetlands would also benefit the aquatic and avian community, including native frogs, salamanders, snakes, fish, birds and more. Mountain goats, elk, wolves, mountain lions, black bears and grizzly bears would also benefit from helicopters and other motorized equipment no longer invading the wilderness to maintain the dams.

Our community has such a tremendous opportunity to improve the wilderness character of the Rattlesnake and allow nature to function on its own terms. And let’s rip out the cherry-stem while we’re at it!

Brett  Haverstick,

Missoula

