Letter to the editor: Rhoades' comments irresponsible and reprehensible

Recently attorney Quentin Rhoades, when asked in a public setting what he had previously said should be done about a couple of school superintendents, glibly responded. “Shoot ‘em”.

While his comments were cloaked in a thin veil of humor, Mr. Rhoades should understand — as nearly all adults do — that implying violence, in this case murder, against anyone is both irresponsible and reprehensible. There is more than enough anger and potential for violence in our society today without Mr. Rhoades throwing gas on the fire.

If the tables were turned and someone had “joked” about shooting Mr. Rhoades, I doubt he would see the humor in such a statement. At the very least Mr. Rhoades owes the Missoula community and Missoula County school superintendent Rob Watson a sincere apology for his statements.

Bob Rich,

Missoula

