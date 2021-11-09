Letter to the editor: Rhoades crossed the line

Quentin Rhoades’ comments, made at a recent meeting on parental rights in Missoula, were shocking and should be grounds for investigation by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

Incredibly, he “joked” about shooting school superintendents he does not agree with. He later explained that “the remark was given in humor as a way to relieve a little tension.” Ah yes — nothing like joking about shooting public officials to relieve a little tension.

We’re not sure what the legal procedures are for disciplining lawyers for dangerous behavior, but Rhoades has clearly crossed a line, and his comments should prompt an investigation and perhaps disbarment. He should step away from the lawsuit about mask mandates he is bringing against those he “jokes” about shooting.

In an age of gun violence, Rhoades’ remarks are dangerous. In addition, this kind of intimidation is being leveled not only at teachers, but our public health care workers, and our elected officials. Many are leaving their jobs. It’s up to those of us who believe in democracy and civil dialogue to speak up and support those with training and expertise and to demand they be allowed to do their jobs free of harassment.

Anne and Erick Greene,

Missoula

