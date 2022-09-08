Letter to the editor: Rice can hit the ground running

I have known Fred Rice for over 40 years. For that entire time Fred has worked tirelessly as a public servant to make life better for Missoulians and Montanans. Not only has he worked for the city of West Yellowstone and Lewis and Clark County/Helena, he has also served on the Missoula City Council. He has worked directly or indirectly with the last five Missoula mayors and knows the issues facing Missoula and Montana. He can navigate the often thorny Missoula political scene to get things done. Fred is approachable and visible, walking or riding his bike on the streets of Missoula every day. You can chat him up and he will be truthful. There are six viable candidates for the interim mayor position. The council would be wise to appoint someone who can hit the ground running. That person is Fred Rice.