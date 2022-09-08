Letter to the editor: Rice has the skill and the time

Missoula had a mayor for a long time, and the transition to a new mayor is a very important decision for the City Council. Because of that fact, it would be smart for the council to appoint someone who has the most experience for the job.

That person is Fred Rice. I’ve known Fred over 25 years and he is a long time Missoulian, with extensive experience as a municipal administrator most of his adult life.

He was the Human Resource Director right here in Missoula, and also served as the operations manager in West Yellowstone, as well as working in other city and county government jobs. He has the skill and the time to work as a full time mayor. With his experience, background and knowledge of Missoula, he can hit the ground running and carry on the duties of mayor for us all.

Please urge the council to select Fred Rice as the new mayor of Missoula.

Dave Severson,

Missoula