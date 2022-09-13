Letter to the editor: Rich Republican rhetoric

I attended college classes with Sen. Steve Daines for four years, so I know he’s an intellectually capable man, but it’s becoming increasingly evident that we did not learn the same 3 Rs. I have a difficult time believing and even tolerating the Rich Republican Rhetoric now spouted by Sen. Daines in his frequent emails and press releases. Take the totally different spin placed on the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by our two Montana senators. Sen. Tester (rightfully so, I believe) says the IRA will reduce the national debt, cut health care costs and promote American energy. On the other hand, Sen. Daines complains that the IRS (which was gutted during the Trump administration) will add more agents. This will catch rich tax cheats and ensure the fairness of our tax system, not target Montana’s working families and small businesses (as Sen. Daines claims). I’ve seen studies showing that every dollar spent by the IRS generates at least $10 in additional tax revenue. That’s the kind of investment we need! Senator Daines, this hard-working Montanan will continue paying his fair share of taxes, will feel good about it and will ignore your Rich Republican Rhetoric.