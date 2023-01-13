Letter to the editor: Rich shouldn't play by their own rules

The Republican Party professes to be the party of law and order, and fiscal responsibility. Interesting to note that their first official act upon assuming control of the House of Representatives was to try to defund law enforcement and increase our deficit. I'm referring, or course, to their vote to slash funding for the IRS. This is the law enforcement agency tasked with making sure that everyone pays their fair share in taxes, including the wealthy and well connected. Only those making more than $400,000 yearly were to be targeted for additional audits to make sure that they weren't trying to defraud the government, and such enforcement was expected to net the government an additional $140 billion over the next 10 years to slash our deficit. However, the Republicans, and our representatives Rosendale and Zinke, are far too beholding to the rich special interests that support them to ever vote to enforce upon them the tax laws that already exist. Nobody enjoys paying taxes, but it would be nice to think that the rich don't get to play by their own set of rules.