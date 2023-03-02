Owning arms of mass destruction is at heart of crisis

Tim Macy’s Feb. 23 column says it all in favor of firearms insanity in America.

He writes hundreds of words about gun owners’ rights without ever mentioning the daily tragedy of gun violence in our country. Apparently he sees no possible connection.

Those who fixate on the Second Amendment as an excuse to ignore mass shootings present themselves as originalists who worship the Founding Fathers’ wisdom. OK, grant them their rights. No one today should be denied the right to own a flintlock musket, the weapon referenced in the amendment and one which poses no threat to public safety.

In refusing to address gun violence, “conservatives” present themselves as patriots longing for a return to the 1950s. The right to own small arms of mass destruction is at the heart of our crisis. It prolongs the slaughter of innocent citizens by maniacs motivated by these who convince them that they are the true victims here.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula