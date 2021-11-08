Letter to the editor: Right to vote is core of democracy

Senate Republicans are striking at the core of our democracy through their repetitive assaults on our freedom to vote. Our right to vote is at the core of our democracy. Every registered voter participates in our democracy. Without our votes, what are we left with?

The opposite of democracy is dictatorship, tyranny and inequality. That is not what our Founding Fathers created for us, nor what has sustained our country since its founding in 1776.

Since May, senators have introduced 360 Republican bills restricting voting rights. The Freedom to Vote Act was quashed two weeks ago. Republicans filibustered to avoid debate on the bill.

The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act will advance critical reforms to safeguard American's freedom to vote. Once again, Senate Republicans filibustered to avoid the long tradition of debate. Republicans aren't good-faith actors and will block any legislation to empower voters or ensure Americans access to the ballot box. Senator Murkowski is the lone Republican who voted for this bill.

We need to halt this Republican Senate assault on our voting rights, now. Call Senator Tester: 202-224-2644. Ask him to work with Senator Manchin and Republicans to pass this bill.

Sheila McLaughlin Bell,

Polson

