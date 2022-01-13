Letter to the editor: Right to vote

Regarding the letter to the editor about voter ID (Missoulian, Jan. 11), the writer asks why Chuck Schumer is focused on voting rights and a proposal preventing federal ID requirements. He contrasts this with the “46 of 47 European nations” who do require it.

Voter ID may be common in European nations, but so are national ID cards. Citizens are issued national ID cards at age 16. French federal ID is free. German voter registration is automatic at 18. In Germany, the U.K. and Poland, any elector may vote by mail.

He also highlights Mexico and Canada. Mexico issues free ID cards. Mexican election days are statutory holidays, meaning most workers are entitled to take the day off with pay. Canada has universal voter registration, requires employers to give workers three consecutive paid hours off to vote, and they may vote by mail. Canada allows incarcerated citizens to vote.

Even these few facts highlight the false equivalency in comparing voting here and abroad. To answer the writer’s question, no, we aren’t that much smarter than everybody else. In fact, we have come nowhere close to other democracies in protecting the right to vote, and until we do, federal ID is just another obstacle the American voter must overcome.

Kathryn Strauss,

Missoula

