Letter to the editor: Risks involved with growing pheasants

The Legislature’s edict that Montana begin growing pheasants at the Deer Lodge state prison for release across the state has all the hallmarks of a looming budgetary and biological boondoggle.

Members of the Big Sky Upland Bird Association comprise some of Montana’s most passionate hunters of wild pheasant and other upland birds. Still, our Board has criticized this plan for months, seeing folly on spending $1 million per year to set the slaughter of up to 50,000 partly tame pheasants by kids on state lands. This is basically a fast-food version of hunting. So no surprise, pen-raised pheasants are sometimes called “McPheasants.”

Beyond the questionable ethics and safety of this “hunt,” there are substantial disease risks of transmitting both avian flu and parasites from factory-farmed birds to wild bird populations. Naïve birds don’t recognize predators (human, hawk or canine), and often fly so poorly they provide unsporting game.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks abandoned their own pheasant factories 40 years ago after studies showed the birds survived just a matter of days after release so give little boost to pheasant populations or hunt quality. They concluded habitat improvement was a more sustaining investment.

Ben Deeble, BSUBA president,

Missoula

