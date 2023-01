As of Thursday, Dec. 29, the junction of Remount Road and Highway 10 has not been plowed. The last I was aware of, this was still a Missoula County road. When it is plowed only one lane is cleared. This makes this very dangerous in the winter. If Missoula County cares not to maintain this, I suggest that they turn it over to the state. There was a time when pride was taken in maintaining things.