Letter to the editor: Rosedale puts drug company profits over his constituents

Twelve Republicans, Rep. Rosendale to name one, voted against capping the cost of the 100-year-old drug insulin using the scare word "socialism." How is a vote in the interest of the well-being of children and adults, numbering around 8.1% of the Montana population,“socialism?" If drug companies do not self- regulate their profit at the expense of children and people who can not live without insulin, those drug companies have pushed the boundaries of acceptable behavior. Rep Rosendale with his 'no' vote has sided with drug companies, not his constituents. Republicans in the Montana Congress have also voted against capping the cost of insulin and now Rosendale has voted against this at the federal level.

Carole Berkoff,

Victor

