Letter to the editor: Rosendale brings shame on Montana

Congressman Matt Rosendale voted against a bipartisan house resolution to support Ukraine and its people against the military Goliath, Russia. He said the U.S. has no moral responsibility to Ukraine or its people, even as Russia bombs neighborhoods, churches, hospitals and schools.

While this independent, democratic country fights for its life and freedom, Montana's only congressional representative has introduced a bill that would stop the U.S. from giving aid to Ukraine until we build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. How proud do we feel about that? He was one of only three House members who voted "no" to helping Ukrainians fight for their lives and independence. That's just three out of 435 House members! The U.S. and its allies are greatly worried about Putin's state of mind as he bombs city after city, willfully killing innocent civilians, and warning of his nuclear weapons, in an attempt to take control of Ukraine.