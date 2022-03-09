 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Rosendale does not represent Montanans

Once again, Rep. Matt Rosendale proves that he is unfit to serve in Congress as Montana’s lone representative. He was one of only three GOP House members to vote against supporting Ukraine in the unprovoked war launched against them by Russia. He claimed the U.S. had no moral or legal obligation to support Ukraine. He is dead wrong.

The U.S. signed onto an agreement in 1994 with several other nations to what is known as the Budapest Memorandum. Ukraine agreed to give up the 1,600+ nuclear warheads it held in exchange for a guarantee of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Voters in the new (eastern) congressional district should reject Rosendale, as he does not represent mainstream Montanans’ views.

Jim Gray,

Missoula

