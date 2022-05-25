Letter to the editor: Rosendale doesn't care about birthed children

Representative Rosendale must not be elected ever again. He voted no on H.R.7790 which is an appropriation bill asking for $28 million to fund finding enough formula for the children who need this. Some of them are starving because the only source they have for nutrition, largely due to allergies, is this formula that is in short supply due to the shutdown of an infected factory here in the U.S. Mr. Rosendale objects to feeding the babies if it costs money and objects to feeding immigrants' little ones. He, however, remains to be a rabid anti-abortion proponent.
Which is it, Rosendale? Save all fetuses, because it costs you nothing and has no impact on your life? Or let them starve after birth if their skin color is not acceptable in your racist vision? You can't have it both ways and your vote today reinforces your inability to represent this state in congress.
All birthed babies deserve to be fed and cared for. Period.
Cheryl Bramsen,
Florence