Letter to the editor: Rosendale doesn't care about birthed children

Representative Rosendale must not be elected ever again. He voted no on H.R.7790 which is an appropriation bill asking for $28 million to fund finding enough formula for the children who need this. Some of them are starving because the only source they have for nutrition, largely due to allergies, is this formula that is in short supply due to the shutdown of an infected factory here in the U.S. Mr. Rosendale objects to feeding the babies if it costs money and objects to feeding immigrants' little ones. He, however, remains to be a rabid anti-abortion proponent.