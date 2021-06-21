Letter to the editor: Rosendale gave poor explanation

To all Montanans:

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale continues to amaze; he was one of only 14 House members to vote against the Juneteenth holiday. And his objections come straight from the reactionary and divisive ideology of Donald Trump and his rabid followers.

His colleagues who voted against the holiday voiced specific objections. Not so Rosendale: It's just another "hard left" plot to make white Americans ashamed of our clearly shameful past.

One can be for or against the holiday, but Rosendale is just mouthing Trump lines because he feels it'll get him votes. The man has no shame, no intellect and no integrity. He's an embarrassment to the state.

Jack Nunberg,

Missoula

