Letter to the editor: Rosendale grandstanding

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale joined two other Republican representatives voting against a resolution supporting the free people of Ukraine in their struggle for self-determination.

Mr. Rosendale was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. He emigrated from Maryland to our state after his 40th birthday. Certainly, he’s aware of the Pulaski Highway (Route 40, a main thoroughfare from Pennsylvania to Georgia) in honor of the Polish cavalry officer, Casimir Pulaski, who volunteered to serve with Washington’s Continental Army in our fight for independence. A brilliant tactician, General Pulaski saved our army from a rout by the British at Brandywine. Moving through battles in every colony on the east coast, this immigrant sacrificed his life defending Georgia from the British invaders.

Lafayette, the 19-year-old French Marquis, without military service or much English, crossed the Atlantic to join Washington’s army to fight for our freedom. He, too, is honored all over the Baltimore area for his contribution to our self-determination. Without this immigrant’s support and Pulaski’s talent, we might be speaking the King’s English today.

Comparing our porous southern border, opiate incursion and crime increase to defending your homeland against crimes against humanity is beyond a false equivalency, it’s a grandstand play for votes.

Martha Humphreys,

Noxon

