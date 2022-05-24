Letter to the editor: Rosendale has no interest in protecting children

America has an emergency: a nationwide shortage of baby formula. The U.S. Congress voted on a bill to address it by boosting inspections of foreign and domestic suppliers of infant formula to increase the supply, so that in U.S. grocery stores parents can be assured that what they buy to feed their baby is safe. Alternatives to breast milk or baby formula are not safe for infants.
Montana’s U.S. Congressman Matt Rosendale voted against the bill.
It reminds me very much of comedian George Carlin’s routine in which he points out that often people who are very vocal about protecting the unborn have no interest in protecting them once they are born.
Stephanie Brancati,
Big Arm