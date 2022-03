Matt Rosendale humiliated our state again by being one of only three people in the U.S. House of Representatives who voted against House Bill 956, which declared America’s support for Ukraine.

He needs to be swept out of our state with a stiff broom. He doesn’t represent us and shames Montana over and over again. All good Montanans need to send him a message by shunning him for this shameful act of cowardice.