Letter to the editor: Rosendale is an embarrassment

Thanks, Matt. Montana ranks number one in federal funding as a share of total state revenue. Matt Rosendale is currently one of the most despised members of Congress, embarrassing his GOP colleagues in the recent speakers vote among many other shameful tactics. Biting the hand that feeds you. Thanks for having our back, Matt. PS: A very sincere thanks to Sen. Jon Tester for keeping your head down, staying above the petty politics and fighting for Montanans, and veterans. The entire Montana delegation should learn from you!