 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Rosendale is an embarrassment

  • 0

Thanks, Matt. Montana ranks number one in federal funding as a share of total state revenue. Matt Rosendale is currently one of the most despised members of Congress, embarrassing his GOP colleagues in the recent speakers vote among many other shameful tactics. Biting the hand that feeds you. Thanks for having our back, Matt. PS: A very sincere thanks to Sen. Jon Tester for keeping your head down, staying above the petty politics and fighting for Montanans, and veterans. The entire Montana delegation should learn from you!

Matthew McCarthy,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: It’s pity

Letter to the editor: It’s pity

I am reluctant to write letters these days, for many reasons, most of which is not to contribute to increasing the division so prevalent in Am…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News