Letter to the editor: Rosendale is in far-right minority

I felt it was necessary to respond to Karen Marshall's letter to the editor (Aug. 11) supporting U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale's actions in Congress.

Regarding spending "into oblivion" by the liberals, one only needs to look at the four years of Donald Trump's presidency to see who spent us into oblivion. His budget deficits set all-time records due in part to his tax cuts for his rich 1% of Americans.

There have not been hundreds of thousands of illegals flooding into the U.S. The rate is similar to when Trump was president.

As to boys competing against our girls and taking showers with them, I assume she is alluding to transgender issues. I can only say Rosendale and Marshall are in a minute minority of Americans who have a problem with transgender citizens being allowed to compete in sports. The right is recognized in both high school and colleges throughout the U.S.

In short, Karen Marshall and Matt Rosendale are swimming against the tide in the United States. Their prejudices are showing. Rosendale's votes place him in a far-right minority. Whatever happened to tolerance in this country? Maybe it went away with red caps embroidered with "MAGA."