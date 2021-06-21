Letter to the editor: Rosendale known as clickbait congressman

First, he votes against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the police officers defending his fellow representatives, their staff and the Capitol itself on Jan. 6, when it was violently attacked by insurrectionists. And now he votes against a national holiday to commemorate Juneteenth, saying that celebrating the end of slavery somehow represents “self-hatred.” Kooky, as Sen. John Cornyn said when reading Rosendale’s excuse.

Rep. Rosendale has made Montana a laughingstock and worse, with the national media featuring his photo and now referring to him as the clickbait congressman. Maybe he likes all that attention. But as someone who has lived in Montana for most of my life, I resent that our state is represented by someone even Senator Cornyn, hardly a radical leftist, views as a kook.