Letter to the editor: Rosendale mailing is troubling

I received from "Representative" Matt Rosendale a mailing that illustrates perfectly why no Republican ever should be elected to Congress.

He begins with a head-scratching lie: "Your name was forwarded to me as one of Montana's most active conservatives." Incredible. I'm the precise opposite.

More troubling: Nowhere in four pages does Rosendale describe one action he will take to improve Montanans' lives.

Rather, he spews a vile chain of epithets, ending with a jaw-dropper: "I've never seen a political party more dedicated to the destruction of our nation than the modern-day Democrat Party." What?

This astounding claim obviously applies to Rosendale's GOP, not Democrats.

Republicans' determined obstructionism to virtually any Democratic proposal is proof of that hypocrisy and hate.

Rosendale fabricates another outrageous allegation: "Republicans stand for one thing above all else: FREEDOM."

When Rosendale's party stops destroying women's right to choose abortion, erecting barriers to voting, banning books, and hating LGTBQ+ Americans — then maybe I can believe that ludicrous statement.

Not before.

Finally, Rosendale wants a contribution from me. Laughable. Really, if his campaign is so desperate, perhaps he should first better identify his audience, and not waste funds begging from those who find his hateful "ideals" so despicable.

John Russell,

Missoula

