Letter to the editor: Rosendale not for Montana values

A couple things in the paper recently: The letter writer who expressed pride in Rep. Rosendale upholding Montana values — you do understand his first act as a congressman was to try to disenfranchise 20 million American voters — both prior to and after — the Jan. 6 Capital Hill insurrection.

He voted to deny gold medals to the Capital and Metropolitan Police in recognition of their courage and loyalty to their oaths in defending the Constitution which he failed to do, and he voted against rescuing Afghans who aided American forces during this country’s longest war.

How are these Montana values? Then, our Montana legislature passed a law preventing health clinics and hospitals — and any business in the state — ensuring that their staffs be vaccinated against a pandemic which is currently raging across this country. Montana values?

And finally, thank you Albertson’s, for recently re-mandating your employees to wear masks. Protecting lives — that should be a Montana value.

James Wood,

Missoula

