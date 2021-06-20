Letter to the editor: Rosendale not OK with freedom?

So, in 2021, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale is fine with a national holiday on the date many Americans decided to declare their independence from being taxed without representation by a colonial power (July 4, 1776) but isn’t OK with having a national holiday to recognize the date when other Americans gained their freedom (June 19, 1865) from being the property of others who were free to buy, sell, rape, lynch, separate them from their families and abuse them in any other way at the discretion of people who thought they “owned” them.