Letter to the editor: Rosendale not representing Montanans

Matt Rosendale, who are you representing? At this time of crisis in Ukraine, when the entire free world (including Montana, by the way) is supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion, you are on congressional record for voting against such support. One of only three representatives in the U.S. House.

I noticed when this first came out on the web, at least the other two gave lame excuses for voting against Ukrainian support. But not you. Was it because 1) you are following your “just vote no” approach to legislative action; 2) you have no reasonable excuse for voting “nay”; or 3) the reporters of this web article thought so little of your opinion they didn’t bother to ask?

Then in the March 4 Missoulian, I read your own lame excuse about needing to build the wall on the Mexican border first. What!? You can’t walk and chew gum at the same time? There is no connection between the wall and supporting Ukraine. Are you trying to hold hostage your Ukrainian support as away of getting your nonsensical wall built? I think you are doomed to fail, as no one respects your opinion anyway, especially after your last antic.

Terry Sexton,

Hamilton

