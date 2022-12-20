 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Missoulian is partnering with Local Bounti who are sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter to the editor: Rosendale owes MT an explanation

  • 0

Rep. Rosendale:

The fortune, or misfortune for some, is the historical record our democracy never erases. Our legislative representatives' voting record does not disappear. The House passed a bill 413 to 21 which awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to the U.S. Capital Police, and other law enforcement agencies which protected the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 insurrection. The sacrifices and historical actions of these men and women representing these agencies will not be forgotten, nor diminished in our country's history. Sadly, what also will be remembered, are be the 21 congressman, including yourself, who voted against the bill.

Matt, I believe you owe us in Montana, a full explanation why you would vote against this bill, which again, honored the hero's who protected Congress, the institution which it represents, and the democratic principles which we stand.

People are also reading…

Rob Mitchell,

Polson

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News