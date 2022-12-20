Letter to the editor: Rosendale owes MT an explanation

The fortune, or misfortune for some, is the historical record our democracy never erases. Our legislative representatives' voting record does not disappear. The House passed a bill 413 to 21 which awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to the U.S. Capital Police, and other law enforcement agencies which protected the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 insurrection. The sacrifices and historical actions of these men and women representing these agencies will not be forgotten, nor diminished in our country's history. Sadly, what also will be remembered, are be the 21 congressman, including yourself, who voted against the bill.