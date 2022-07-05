Letter to the editor: Rosendale puts Montana First

During challenging times — like the ones we are currently facing — it is crucial that we have elected representatives who put the well-being of our state first. It is only then that we will be able to prioritize the needs and the safety of our citizens. One of these elected officials is our Congressman, Matt Rosendale.

We have a dangerous situation on our Southern border with illegal drugs pouring in every day. Because of this, cities across Montana, and across the country, are being overrun with drugs and crime. This includes human trafficking and sex crimes against children.

According to the Montana Attorney General’s office, effectively 100% of the fentanyl that is being seen in Montana is coming across the southern border, which thanks to Joe Biden, is wide open. Not only this, but violent crime in our state has increased over 30% in just one decade.

Congressman Rosendale supported and introduced legislation like the ‘Secure America’s Borders First Act’ to combat these trends, to secure the southern border, and protect Montanans from dangerous drugs and stop human trafficking.

Darin Gaub,

Helena

