Letter to the editor: Rosendale seeks to 'sanitize' history

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale believes that Juneteenth is “an effort by the left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country.”

On the contrary, the American left that I proudly support is engaged in efforts to make respect for truth the reigning ideology of the country, an enterprise diametrically opposed to everything Donald Trump and his supporters, including Rosendale, tried to achieve before and even since his landslide defeat in the most carefully monitored and secure election in American history. Rosendale's sanitized version of American history would no doubt forbid teaching about the treasonous insurrection of Jan. 6 all together while treating systemic racism as a minor flaw long since overcome.