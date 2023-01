Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale is the ideal candidate for Speaker of the discordant GOP House majority. Mr. Rosendale proudly aligns with both the Pro-Putin faction (Reps Jordan, Banks, Gohmert) and the Deep Thinkers’ Caucus (Reps. MTG, Gaetz, and voila!, Zinke again). Voters could rely on a Speaker Rosendale, perhaps the wealthiest member of the chamber, to faithfully advance legislation in the interests of the everyday Montana millionaire.