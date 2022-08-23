Letter to the editor: Rosendale votes against interests of Montanans

I read Governor Gianforte’s quote in the Friday, Aug. 19 Missoulian about the dire need to provide affordable child care for working families in 60% of Montana’s counties designated as “child care deserts.” I then read on to discover how the Republican governor and the Republican-dominated Legislature were going to address this dire need.
Surprise! They were going to use funds fro the American Rescue Plan, legislation courtesy of President Biden and the Democratic Congress. Note: ALL Republican representatives and senators voted against the bill, including our own Matt Rosendale who continues to vote against the interests of hard-working Montana families.
William Towle,
Missoula