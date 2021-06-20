Letter to the editor: Rosendale votes are not MT values

I support law and order and celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S. I believe a large majority of Montanans also support both.

On June 15, H.R. 3325 passed the U.S. House 406-21. The H.R. awarded a congressional gold medal to the U.S. Capitol Police that protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

On June 16, S. 475 passed in the U.S. House 415-14. The bill established June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a legal public holiday. The holiday celebrates the emancipation of people who had been enslaved in the Confederate States.

It appears Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale does not support law and order or celebrating the end of slavery, as Rosendale voted nay on both bills. As a native of Montana, I may be naive to believe in Montana “values.” But I do. Rosendale claims he has Montana values, but these nay votes call that claim into question.

Matt Rosendale will run for the U.S. House in 2022. Montana can do better. Vote.

Jack Byrnes,

Missoula

