Letter to the editor: Rough years ahead with Gianforte's FWP

Montana hunters and anglers only have to look at the early days of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department to see we’re in for a rough four years.

Gianforte, with the help of his yes-man director Hank Worsech, pushed for landowner elk tags in the Legislature. They’ve come out in support of a radical change in grizzly bear management, walking away from decades of leadership in the management of our state animal. And the commissioners appointed by Gianforte are already talking about trophy management of our game, similar to other states that have limited hunting for residents so outfitters can sell bucks and bulls.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to hunters. Gianforte has appointed Pat Tabor, former Montana Outfitter and Guides Association president, to the commission. Tabor has numerous citations for his outfitting business, and made some of the most belligerent comments in his application for the position, blasting the agency for hurting outfitters. This guy has done nothing for wildlife — except profit from it.

Enjoy the ride, Montanans. You voted for this, and you’ll be on the outside looking in as Gianforte brings his trophies-for-rich-folk agenda to FWP.

Sandy Pisauro,

Seeley Lake

