 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Ruling is threat to civil rights

  • 0

The leaked Supreme Court ruling that spells out the imminent overruling of Roe v. Wade is a critical threat to the health care and civil rights of women across the country. I urge Sen. Tester to do whatever he is able to defend and enshrine these rights into law. If that means getting rid of the filibuster to pass this vote then that’s what must happen.

The Republicans have already shown how low they will go when they refused to even consider President Obama’s nominee in 2016. It’s time to fight as desperately as they do. These rights of bodily autonomy cannot be stripped from American women. If making a procedural change to an antiquated rule that isn’t even in the Constitution is what it takes to do so — then do it.

James Johnson,

Lolo

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: TV ads tacky

Letter to the editor: TV ads tacky

The ongoing smear campaign of Ryan Zinke by Monica Tranel and the Democrats, shows their true spirit. The TV ad is vile and tacky. Nothing has…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News