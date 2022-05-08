Letter to the editor: Ruling is threat to civil rights

The leaked Supreme Court ruling that spells out the imminent overruling of Roe v. Wade is a critical threat to the health care and civil rights of women across the country. I urge Sen. Tester to do whatever he is able to defend and enshrine these rights into law. If that means getting rid of the filibuster to pass this vote then that’s what must happen.

The Republicans have already shown how low they will go when they refused to even consider President Obama’s nominee in 2016. It’s time to fight as desperately as they do. These rights of bodily autonomy cannot be stripped from American women. If making a procedural change to an antiquated rule that isn’t even in the Constitution is what it takes to do so — then do it.