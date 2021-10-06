Letter to the editor: Running off with our housing

I entered the blazing port of Montana housing hell during the 2017 Lolo Peak fire, when my landlord demanded I mow her waist-high, brittle weeds on a 20-acre lot atop the Florence Sapphires. When I refused, she mowed it and then rented out my cabin as an Airbnb.

Next, a landlord up the Rattlesnake blamed me for high heat bills after construction workers wedged the doors open all winter.

Finally, on the Hip Strip, I boiled bathwater for two-and-a-half years. A three-day toilet repair turned into a three-week impromptu bathroom makeover, and when I asked for lower rent that month, I was dubbed ungrateful. When I went without hot water for another three weeks, I was a complainer. When he ran off with my deposit, it took a year for a lawyer to track him down.

My recent application with a property management company was denied due to “bad housing references” — “They wouldn’t rent to you again.” No kidding. Return to being held accountable for their illegal and/or immoral behavior?

With five days to move, my only lead is a non-regulation, basement studio infested with hobo spiders. When a landlord gives an unfair reference, they wager someone experiencing homelessness.

Ashly Ananda,